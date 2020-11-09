Shahid Kapoor wins the internet with his hypnotic gaze in a steamy PHOTO as he wishes all 'Good Morning'

Shahid Kapoor has been on a spree of sharing photos since the past week and once again, the Jersey star kicked off a new week with a stunning click. His latest photo will surely drive away all your Monday blues.

Actor has been busy with his upcoming film, Jersey and its pending shoot. The handsome star kicked off work last month after staying at home amid the COVID 19 lockdown. Now, as Shahid has resumed work, the actor keeps treating fans with photos from the sets. Be it him heading off for a bike ride or just practicing his cricket shots on the field, Shahid has been sharing glimpses from the shoot days and well, fans have been loving it. And now, on Monday morning, Shahid tried to woo his fans with a steamy photo and it looks like it did the trick.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Jersey star dropped a steamy hot photo in which one could see water dripping over Shahid's shoulder while he was seen strikingly gazing at the camera. The close up shot perfectly captured the handsome star's hypnotic gaze and left the internet in complete awe. Shahid too shared the photo on his handle and wished his fans 'Good morning' on Monday. As soon as Shahid shared the photo, fans went into a complete frenzy and showered him with compliments.

A day back, Shahid shared some cool photos with his bike. In his biker avatar too, fans loved Sasha. Not just this, he even shared a photo while heading off to play on the field.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor's latest photo:

Meanwhile, recently, when Shahid dropped a mirror selfie on Instagram and flaunted his new long hair, his wife Mira Rajput called him 'hot' and left the internet drooling. On the work front, Shahid will be seen next in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. The film also stars Shahid's father, Pankaj Kapur. Helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the film is an official Hindi remake of Nani starrer Jersey. It is being produced by Allu Aravind, Dil Raju and Aman Gill.

