Shahid Kapoor wishes dad Pankaj Kapur on his birthday in an endearing way: Shares happy PIC with veteran actor

On the occasion of Pankaj Kapur’s 67th birthday today, Shahid Kapoor shared a perfect happy click with his father and it speaks volumes about father and son's equation.

Pankaj Kapur, one of the most talented actors in Indian Cinema, is celebrating his 67th birthday today. And, on his special day, the veteran actor has been receiving heartwarming birthday wishes and love from his family, fans and close friends from the industry. A few hours ago, Mira Rajput had wished her father-in-law in the sweetest way possible. She had shared a perfect cheerful photo of the Maqbool star while wishing him. Now, has taken to his social media handle to extend the birthday greeting to his father.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Jab We Met star posted a happy photo of himself with Pankaj. Sharing the endearing post, Shahid wrote, “Happy birthday dad,” followed by pink heart emojis. In the photo, the father-son duo can be seen sitting together and smiling as they pose together for the camera. Both can be seen dressed in tracksuits and flaunting their radiant smiles. While the senior star is seen clad in a blue coloured tracksuit, the Udta Punjab star looked dapper in a black coloured outfit. Notably, fans also showered love and wished the legendary actor in the comments section of the post. While one said, “Happy birthday sir,” another commented, “Happy birthday pankaj sir.”

In a career spanning over four decades, Pankaj Kapur has worked in several TV shows, films and even Hindi theatre. The National Award-winning actor became a household name with his stint in hit shows ‘Karamchand’ and ‘Office Office’. Kapoor also has many blockbuster films to his credit.

Meanwhile, talking about Shahid’s work front, the Shaandaar star will next be seen in the upcoming sports drama Jersey, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The movie will also star Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in key roles.

