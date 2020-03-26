Shahid Kapoor wishes fans 'Shabba Khair' and shares an intriguing PHOTO of himself as Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor has wished his fans 'good night' in a very unique way through his latest Instagram post. He has also shared a picture of himself as Kabir Singh along with the same.

has been quite active on social media of late and the reasons are quite obvious. The actor has been making the most of his self-quarantine period by interacting with fans through social media. Right from doing an AMA session with them to sharing awareness messages related to the Coronavirus crisis and its precautionary measures, the actor has been doing it all thereby earning everyone’s love and respect. The Jersey actor has once again shared a post on his Instagram handle.

Shahid has wished ‘Shabba Khair’ (Good Night) to his fans through the post and also shared a picture along with the same. This happens to be an intense and intriguing picture of the actor as the titular character of his 2019 movie Kabir Singh. Although his face is not visible because of the dark background we can figure out about the character through the long beard that he displays in the picture. As soon as Shahid shared this post, comments have been pouring in from everywhere.

Check out the post below:

On the professional front, the actor will be next seen in the sports drama Jersey that has been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. It is a remake of the 2019 Telugu movie of the same name starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. Co-produced by Dil Raju and Allu Aravind, the movie also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor in significant roles. It is slated to be released on August 28, 2020. As revealed by Shahid in a recent AMA session, he will be seen in an action movie after Jersey.

(ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor REVEALS details about his next film post sports drama Jersey during AMA session)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More