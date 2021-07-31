Shahid Kapoor wishes his ‘Preeti’ Kiara Advani on her birthday with a ‘Kabir Singh’ meme; Actress reacts

and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh was a big hit at the box office, and fans loved their on-screen chemistry. Even after 2 years, fans still cannot get over the film or their characters. In fact, it looks like even Shahid himself cannot get over Kabir; hence he took all his fans and especially his co-star Kiara on a nostalgic trip on her birthday. Kapoor created a meme from a still of the movie and wished the Birthday girl.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Shahid Kapoor posted 2 still from Kabir Singh. In the first still, Kiara Advani can be seen hugging her Kabir and Shahid, making a face and looking the other way. The Jersey actor wrote in this story, “Kya??? Aaj @kiaraaliaadvani ka buddayyyy haiiii?????” In the next story, he posted yet another still from the movie where even Shahid hugs her, and he captioned this image as, “Happy buddayyyy preetiiiiiii.”

Take a look:

Now we bet this indeed is a very creative way of wishing you, co-star. Well, Kiara too took to her Instagram story and replied to Shahid’s story by saying, “Miss ya bro”.

The actress turned a year older today, and wishes have been pouring in from every corner. From her rumoured bae to Kareena Kapoor Khan, everyone wished Kiara Advani on her special day.

Well, Kiara Advani will soon be seen sharing the screen-space with Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah.

ALSO READ: Flashback Friday: Did you know Shahid Kapoor was in talks for the Hindi remake of THIS SS Rajamouli epic?