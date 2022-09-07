Shahid Kapoor wishes 'lover' Mira Kapoor on her birthday: May we dance through life’s ups and downs together

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Unlike other celebrity couples, Mira and Shahid’s union was an arranged one. The duo never fails to shell out major couple goals and fans cannot get enough of the two. Speaking of which, today marks Mira's birthday and on this special occasion, her husband and Bollywood actor took to his social media handle and penned a sweet wish for his 'lover' and it's too cute for words!

The Kabir Singh actor shared a picture from the time they recently attended Mira’s parents- Vikramaditya Rajput and Bela Rajput's 40th wedding anniversary. Shahid captioned it: "Happy birthday my lover. May we dance through life’s ups and downs together. Hand in hand with a smile on the face and a twinkle in the eyes." His caption for the post will melt your heart. Reacting to the photo, Mira commented: "I love you forever." In the photo, Mira wore a bright yellow suit and heels while Shahid opted for a white shirt, black pants, and brown shoes.