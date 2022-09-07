Shahid Kapoor wishes 'lover' Mira Kapoor on her birthday: May we dance through life’s ups and downs together
Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to wish his wife Mira Kapoor on her birthday.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Unlike other celebrity couples, Mira and Shahid’s union was an arranged one. The duo never fails to shell out major couple goals and fans cannot get enough of the two. Speaking of which, today marks Mira's birthday and on this special occasion, her husband and Bollywood actor took to his social media handle and penned a sweet wish for his 'lover' and it's too cute for words!
The Kabir Singh actor shared a picture from the time they recently attended Mira’s parents- Vikramaditya Rajput and Bela Rajput's 40th wedding anniversary. Shahid captioned it: "Happy birthday my lover. May we dance through life’s ups and downs together. Hand in hand with a smile on the face and a twinkle in the eyes." His caption for the post will melt your heart. Reacting to the photo, Mira commented: "I love you forever." In the photo, Mira wore a bright yellow suit and heels while Shahid opted for a white shirt, black pants, and brown shoes.
Check out Shahid Kapoor's birthday post for Mira Kapoor:
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in a private ceremony attended only by family and close friends in Gurgaon, Delhi. They are parents to two children--daughter Misha (2016) and son Zain (2018). The couple was recently vacationing in Europe where they celebrated their 7th anniversary. Shahid also wished Mira on Instagram with a selfie and wrote: “7 down baby. Happy anni you made it through 7 hard long years. You a survivor. You a LEGEND..”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was last seen in Jersey, an official remake of Nani's movie by the same name. He will be next seen in Raj and DK's web series Farzi, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna in the lead.
