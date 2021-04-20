Shahid Kapoor wows netizens as he shares his stunning sunkissed PIC; Wife Mira Rajput and Raashii Khanna react

Mira Rajput and Raashii Khanna can’t stop gushing over Shahid Kapoor’s latest alluring click that has taken the internet by storm. Take a look.

The handsome hunk never fails to make his fans go gaga each time he drops his stunning click. Besides his brilliant on-screen performances, the Kabir Singh star is also one of the most loved celebs on social media. Shahid, who enjoys a massive fan base on his handles, often drops his alluring photos leaving netizens gushing. Today was no different. The Jab We Met star has yet again stunned everyone with his dapper looks. Notably, his beloved wife Mira Rajput and co-star Raashii Khanna are too left awestruck.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Haider actor shared a photo of himself wherein he can be seen sporting long luscious locks and a full-grown beard. Alongside the click, Shahid wrote, “Straight at ya.” The talented star can be seen clad in a white tee as he poses by holding his chin with his thumb and looks straight into the camera. Well, it’s difficult to take eyes off the actor thanks to his killer looks that can drive any girl crazy. Reacting to the picture, Mira commented, “Can’t even,” followed by a fire emoji. Raashii also dropped two fire emojis.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Shahid is all set to take the digital world by storm as he is making his debut with Raj and DK’s upcoming web show. The Vivah actor has been paired opposite Raashii in the same. On the big screen, he will be seen playing a cricketer in the forthcoming sports flick Jersey. Shahid is also in talks with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for a film on Mahabharat’s Karna.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor, Rakeysh Mehra’s film on Mahabharat’s Karna to roll in early 2022; Plan 2023 release

Credits :Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×