Shahid Kapoor wraps up another schedule of Jersey: To pull this off really felt like a blessing; See Post

Shahid Kapoor has taken to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him from the sets and said in his post that the team has wrapped up another shooting schedule today.
23143 reads Mumbai Updated: October 19, 2020 11:39 am
The team of Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey recently wrapped up their 15-day shooting schedule in Uttarakhand. Due to the nationwide lockdown, the shooting of the film got delayed. But now after the completion of the Uttarakhand schedule, Shahid Kapoor has taken to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him from the sets and said in his post that the team has wrapped up another shooting schedule today. The actor has mentioned that it feels like a blessing to complete the shooting schedule in such tough times. 

Shahid has tagged his co-stars, director and producers in his post. His post read as, “It’s a wrap on another schedule of #jersey. In such times to be able to pull this off really felt like a blessing. Feel proud of the team for powering through and being so positive.” The entire team maintained all the protocols to ensure everyone’s safety.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s latest post here:

Yesterday, Shahid Kapoor took to his Twitter handle to appreciate the concerned authorities of Uttarakhand who were efficient in enabling a safe shooting environment. The actor’s post read as, “It’s a wrap on this schedule of #Jersey. I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film in the many beautiful locations of the state.” Take a look:

Further, in an interview with Mumbai Mirrror, one of the producers of the film, Aman Gill said that the Uttarakhand policies were very efficient in ensuring a productive shooting environment. He further informed that they are now planning for one more schedule in November and after that, the post-production work will begin. He also said that the team will reunite in Mumbai; however, there will no cricketing scenes in the last schedule. 

For the uninitiated, Jersey happens to be a sports drama and it is a remake of the hit Telugu movie of the same name featuring Nani and Shraddha Srinath in key roles. It has been directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, while Allu Aravind and Dil Raju produced the same.

Credits :Shahid Kapoor Instagram

