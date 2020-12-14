Shahid Kapoor wraps up Jersey's shoot; Expresses gratitude towards the team for working amid COVID 19 crisis

Shahid Kapoor's film Jersey has been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. It also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

The handsome hunk will next be seen in the upcoming sports drama titled Jersey and the actor has been busy shooting for the same. The Jab We Met star who has undergone a significant body transformation for the film has surely left no stone unturned to get into the skin of his role. His social media speaks volumes about the effort that he has put in to justify his role in his first-ever sports film. And now, while giving an update about the movie, the talented actor has announced that he has wrapped up the shoot.

He took to his Instagram handle and announced the same with a heartfelt note wherein he expressed his gratitude to the entire team for risking their lives and working amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Haider star also says in his post that he connected with the underlying spirit of the film. He adds a caption that reads, “It’s a film wrap on #jersey .... 47 days of shoot during covid. Just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It’s nothing short of a miracle. I want to thank each and everyone from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk and doing what we all love doing. Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference. Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes.”

Shahid further writes, “The triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it. As we all fight through this pandemic. Let’s always remember. This shall pass too. Here’s to my best filmmaking experience yet. Here’s to Jersey ... we shall overcome !!!! @gowtamnaidu @mrunalofficial2016 @geethaarts @amanthegill @srivenkateshwaracreations.”

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram post:

On a related note, Jersey that has been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri will see Shahid essaying the role of a cricketer who aims to play for the Indian team after a hiatus of 10 years. The film also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles.

