  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shahid Kapoor wraps up the shooting schedule of Jersey; Expresses gratitude towards Uttarakhand government

Shahid Kapoor jetted off to Uttarakhand sometime back for the shooting schedule of Jersey. He has now announced about the completion of the same on Twitter.
10340 reads Mumbai
Shahid Kapoor wraps up the shooting schedule of Jersey; Expresses gratitude towards Uttarakhand governmentShahid Kapoor wraps up the shooting schedule of Jersey; Expresses gratitude towards Uttarakhand government
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After the huge success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for yet another anticipated project which is Jersey. It happens to be a sports drama in which he plays the role of a cricketer. After the advent of the Unlock phase amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the actor jetted off to Uttarakhand to shoot for the movie. He had also shared a video of practicing cricket on the grounds. The actor has undergone rigorous physical training for the movie.

And now, Shahid has finally wrapped up the shooting schedule of Jersey in Uttarakhand. Yes, that’s right. He has announced the same in a tweet in which he has also expressed his gratitude towards the government of the state. The actor praised the concerned authorities for putting in place efficient policies to enable a safe shoot and wrap up the schedule of the movie in the beautiful locations of the place.

Meanwhile, check out Shahid Kapoor’s tweet below:

For the unversed, Jersey happens to be a remake of the Telugu movie of the same name featuring Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. Apart from Shahid, the Hindi version also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead roles. The sports drama has been directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. Moreover, Allu Aravind and Dil Raju have produced the same. Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna was supposed to make her debut in the movie but she opted out of the same later on. Shahid Kapoor was also injured on the sets during the initial days of the shoot.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor takes a pay cut to help Jersey makers; slashes down his fees to Rs 25 crore

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Shahid Kapoor Twitter

You may like these
Shahid Kapoor revisits cricket practice session for Jersey with throwback video; Says 'Can't wait to get back'
Here why Shahid Kapoor will need 2 weeks of cricket practice & prep before resuming Jersey shoot post Unlock
Shahid Kapoor all set to star in another South film's remake after Kabir Singh and Jersey?
Shahid Kapoor is in awe of a beautiful sketch made by a fan of his character from Jersey; See Photo
Shahid Kapoor on huge expectations from Jersey post Kabir Singh: Really happy with what we have done so far
Shahid Kapoor give a glimpse of his 'Jersey' look as he misses being on set in his cricket gear; See Pic

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement