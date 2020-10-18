Shahid Kapoor wraps up the shooting schedule of Jersey; Expresses gratitude towards Uttarakhand government

Shahid Kapoor jetted off to Uttarakhand sometime back for the shooting schedule of Jersey. He has now announced about the completion of the same on Twitter.

After the huge success of Kabir Singh, is gearing up for yet another anticipated project which is Jersey. It happens to be a sports drama in which he plays the role of a cricketer. After the advent of the Unlock phase amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the actor jetted off to Uttarakhand to shoot for the movie. He had also shared a video of practicing cricket on the grounds. The actor has undergone rigorous physical training for the movie.

And now, Shahid has finally wrapped up the shooting schedule of Jersey in Uttarakhand. Yes, that’s right. He has announced the same in a tweet in which he has also expressed his gratitude towards the government of the state. The actor praised the concerned authorities for putting in place efficient policies to enable a safe shoot and wrap up the schedule of the movie in the beautiful locations of the place.

Meanwhile, check out Shahid Kapoor’s tweet below:

It’s a wrap on this schedule of #Jersey. I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film in the many beautiful locations of the state. — Shahid Kapoor (shahidkapoor) October 18, 2020

For the unversed, Jersey happens to be a remake of the Telugu movie of the same name featuring Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. Apart from Shahid, the Hindi version also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead roles. The sports drama has been directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. Moreover, Allu Aravind and Dil Raju have produced the same. Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna was supposed to make her debut in the movie but she opted out of the same later on. Shahid Kapoor was also injured on the sets during the initial days of the shoot.

