Shahid Kapoor's ageless charm in this throwback PHOTO is sure to create frenzy among fans

Shahid Kapoor looks charming in a throwback picture that he has shared on his Instagram handle. Check out the Jersey actor's picture.

Bollywood’s handsome hunk does not need any introduction. The actor has been ruling the hearts of the audience for more than a decade with his acting prowess in movies and of course, good looks. Well, of course, it won’t be wrong to call Shahid one of the most bankable actors of the Hindi film industry. The Kabir Singh actor has appeared in multiple hit movies in his career span and there are more to come!

Shahid Kapoor is frequently active on social media and often keeps on sharing bits and pieces of his daily life with fans. As we speak of this, the R…Rajkumar actor has shared a throwback picture on his Instagram handle which will send fans into a frenzy. He is seen wearing a crisp white shirt teamed up with a black and white gingham print coat and a matching bow tie. Needless to say, Shahid looks undeniably dapper in the throwback picture.

Check out the throwback picture of Shahid Kapoor below:

(ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor is a dedicated actor & I enjoyed working with him Says Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri)

On the work front, the good looking actor won accolades last year with his stellar performance in the movie Kabir Singh. His on-screen chemistry with co-actress Kiara Advani was also loved by everyone. As of now, Shahid is gearing up for his upcoming project which is Jersey. The sports drama is a remake of the 2019 Telugu movie of the same name featuring Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. It has been directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and is scheduled to be released on August 28, 2020.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×