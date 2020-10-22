  1. Home
Shahid Kapoor's cover drive impresses Suresh Raina, Jersey actor says 'it made my day week and year'

Turns out, Shahid Kapoor's short clip practicing cricket not only impressed his fans but also cricketer Suresh Raina. Read on to know their banter.
27574 reads Mumbai Updated: October 22, 2020 07:10 pm
Shahid Kapoor's cover drive impresses Suresh Raina.Shahid Kapoor's cover drive impresses Suresh Raina, Jersey actor says 'it made my day week and year'.
Shahid Kapoor's social media presence in the last few days has been more active than ever. He recently wrapped the shoot of his sports drama Jersey and returned to Mumbai. Since then, he has been sharing some on set photos and videos. On Thursday morning, Shahid shared a video of himself practicing cricket while on the sets of Jersey and impressed netizens with his batting skills. Turns out, Shahid's short clip not only impressed his fans but also cricketer Suresh Raina. 

The Indian cricketer was surprised with Shahid's skills and complimented his cover drive. He commented, "@shahidkapoor superb cover drive man ! With great head position best wishes always.” Shahid was over the moon and ecstatic with Raina's compliment. He revealed that it definitely made his day. Shahid replied, “@sureshraina3 my man. Coming from you. It made my day week and year." 

Sharing the video, Shahid had captioned it, "Early mornings.. wake up with drive." The video definitely shows Shahid in his element. Check it out below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Early mornings.. wake up with drive.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

Meanwhile, on wrapping up Jersey's schedule, Shahid shared a selfie and wrote,  "It’s a wrap on another schedule of #jersey . In such times to be able to pull this off really felt like a blessing. Feel proud of the team for powering through and being so positive. @mrunalofficial2016 @gowtamnaidu @amanthegill @boscomartis @im_anilmehta." 

The actor's film was set to release this year but the pandemic played spoilsport as his shoot came to a grinding halt. Jersey, which is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film starring Nani, will now release in 2021.

ALSO READ: Jersey Movie: After Uttarakhand, Shahid Kapoor to reunite with the cast in Mumbai for final schedule in Nov

