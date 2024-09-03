Shahid Kapoor’s dad Pankaj Kapur feels today’s generation is ‘advanced’ but lacks experience: ‘They have a lot of answers available on internet’

Veteran actor and Shahid Kapoor’s father, Pankaj Kapur, is preparing for his next project, Binny and Family, a film that delves into the universal theme of bridging the generation gap to strengthen family bonds. As excitement grows for the film's release, he opens up on today’s generation and says he feels they are advanced but lack experience. “The problem with today's youngsters is that they have a lot of answers available on the internet, such as on Google,” he said.

In an interview with ANI, Pankaj Kapur discussed the importance of mutual effort in bridging the generational gap within families. He noted that while today’s younger generation often turns to online resources for answers, the experiences and wisdom of parents, grandparents, and other elders offer valuable insights that cannot always be found on the internet. He said, “Somewhere or the other, it is not wrong. It is correct. But the experience of parents, grandparents, and elders can also help them achieve things that may not be available on the internet or Google.”

The Shaandaar actor emphasized the need to combine modern knowledge with traditional wisdom to enable both generations to learn from each other. He also highlighted that fostering trust, closeness, and togetherness within the family is essential for strengthening these intergenerational bonds.

Pankaj Kapur added that while today’s generation benefits from advanced access to information, they often lack the experience that comes from older generations. He emphasized that this wisdom and experience are crucial and can be gained from elders. He said, “Today's generation is advanced in many ways from other generations as they have more information. What is lacking is experience.” Conversely, he also suggested that older generations should acknowledge and appreciate the energy and communication skills of today’s youth.

Advertisement

He described how his character in the film undergoes a moment of realization when he notices his granddaughter attempting to communicate with him. This prompts him to consider the importance of understanding the perspective of the younger generation. He explained that this character embodies the qualities of an educated individual who is not only willing to teach but also open to learning from others.

Pankaj Kapur also lauded Sanjay Tripathy, the writer and director of Binny and Family, for his exceptional work on the film’s script and for crafting Kapur’s character as a professor. Kapur noted that both Tripathy and his father were professors, which added a personal touch to the role. He elaborated on how professors possess a unique ability to connect with younger generations due to their work in education.

He said that this connection makes it easier for them to relate to students and facilitates a mutual learning experience. Kapur highlighted that professors are mentally prepared to both impart and absorb knowledge, which enriches their interactions with students.

Advertisement

Binny and Family centers on Binny, a young girl who values her independence. The plot takes a captivating twist when her grandparents move in with her parents, creating tensions and conflicts stemming from the generational gap. The film is scheduled for release on September 20.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput’s kids Misha and Zain are ‘very attached’ to their grandfather Pankaj Kapur; veteran actor reveals