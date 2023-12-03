Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha ‘flexes camera skills’ as Mira Rajput plays piano cover of River Flows in You

Mira Rajput frequently posts videos on Instagram, showcasing herself playing various songs on the piano for her four million followers. Her latest post is no exception, featuring her rendition of the song River Flows In You by Korean pianist Yiruma. The video is certainly a delight for music lovers. Earlier she had shared a video playing the same song. She also revealed that the video was captured by her little daughter Misha.

Misha captures the video of her mom Mira Rajput playing piano cover of River Flows in You

Today on December 3, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput shared a video of herself playing the piano cover of of River Flows in You for the second time. She also playfully mentioned that her daughter Misha “flexed” her camera skills as she captured the video.

Sharing the video, Mira wrote, “River flows in you 2.0 Somebody is really flexing their camera skills.. the giggle at the end.. #mishcam,” along with a double heart emoji.

