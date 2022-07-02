Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha turns photographer for her mommy Mira Rajput; Check results

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput might not be a part of showbiz but she is no less a diva. Rajput is very active on social media and makes it a point to share her life’s updates with her followers. Currently, Mira and Shahid are currently holidaying in Switzerland and they are making the most of it. The power couple has been accompanied by their kids Misha and Zain and each pic from their family time is a treat for the fans. In fact, both Shahid and Mira have managed to keep fans intrigued with their vacation pics. Just a few hours ago, Mira shared another pretty picture and the special photographer just won our hearts.

In the picture, Mira looked gorgeous as always. She donned a brown short dress and paired with classy sunglasses. The picture was just amazing! Of course, the little photographer behind it did wonders. Along with the picture, Mira wrote, “Mish-cam going strong”. Baby Misha did quite an amazing job and we are impressed!

Mira often walks the ramp and also collaborates with fashion brands on several ventures. While the diva keeps herself busy with her fashion consignments, she also manages to look after her two kids, Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. Her husband Shahid Kapoor always talks highly of her and always talks about how well she manages both her work and family. Meanwhile, talking about Shahid Kapoor’s work front, the actor was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s directorial Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. Shahid will next be seen in an Amazon Prime original titled Farzi with Vijay Sethupathi helmed by Raj and DK. He has also shot for his untitled action film with Ali Abbas Zafar which will too release very soon.

