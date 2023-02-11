Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi and Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man set in same universe? Here’s why Twitter thinks so

After The Family Man, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. aka Raj & DK are back with yet another gripping web series, Farzi, which marks Shahid Kapoor’s OTT debut. Apart from Shahid, Farzi also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar, Kay Kay Menon and Bhuvan Arora. In the series, Shahid plays Sunny, a con artist who designs fake currency notes, while Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of Michael, a Special Task Force officer, who tries to nab down his illegal business. Farzi premiered on 10th February, and fans noticed a few unexpected crossover moments from Raj & DK’s previous show The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee. Spoilers ahead! Fans notice THIS character from The Family Man in Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi

Fans took to Twitter to point out a cameo from The Family Man in Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi. If you have watched Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man, you must know the mysterious character of Chellam Sir, played by Udhayabhanu Maheswaran. Interestingly, Chellam sir is also seen for a brief moment in Farzi. His appearance in Farzi left fans excited, and Twitterati wondered if the makers have planned a Farzi x The Family Man crossover. They’re convinced that both shows are set in the same universe! Sharing video clips of Chellam sir’s cameo in Farzi, one Twitter user wrote, “#chellam sir is back in #Farzi and yeah it is going to be another universe #RDU Raj and Dk Universe,” while another social media user tweeted, “Chellam sir is Back!! Amazing Crossover.” Check out some reactions below!

Farzi and The Family Man are set in the same universe? Fans notice another hint That’s not all! Twitterati also noticed another hint in Farzi. In one scene, Michael, played by Sethupathi, reached out to his friend ‘Tiwari’. He is seen talking on the phone with Tiwari, and while we don’t see Manoj Bajpayee in the series, fans are convinced it is his voice on the other end. “Michael calls Srikant. The Family Man and Farzi are part of the same Universe #Farzi,” wrote one Twitter user.

ALSO READ: Releasing This Week: Shahid Kapoor-Vijay Sethupathi’s Farzi, Love Shaadi Drama; 6 must-watch shows, movies