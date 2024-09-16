Shahid Kapoor’s father Pankaj Kapur reveals real reason for not directing film after Mausam: ‘Cannot go from door-to-door…’

Pankaj Kapur continues to impress with his acting talents, but he has not returned to directing since Mausam, which starred Shahid Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. Recently, he addressed this and shared that while he is open to directing again, he has not pursued it due to practical challenges. He said, “I do have scripts, but I cannot go from door-to-door selling them.” He added, “My temperament is more of an actor.”

In a recent interview with India Today, Pankaj Kapur discussed his future in directing, revealing that he is open to the idea if the right project comes along, though he’s currently satisfied with his acting work. He highlighted that Mausam was the only film he both wrote and directed. Kapur also noted that while he has other scripts, he isn’t inclined to promote them actively, as his nature is more suited to acting rather than pursuing directorial opportunities. The actor said, “I do not have that temperament. My temperament is more of an actor.”

He expressed his openness to directing again if approached with a compelling script. He mentioned that he would be happy to narrate his scripts to interested parties and would be willing to direct if the response is positive. Although he enjoys directing, he clarified that he prefers not to face significant struggles in the filmmaking process. “I love directing, but I cannot struggle to make a film. So, after Mausam, I decided to be more of an actor, and when an opportunity arises, I will direct,” the actor added.

Earlier, in an interview with ANI, Pankaj Kapur discussed how important it is for different generations within families to collaborate and understand each other. He noted that although younger generations frequently use online resources for information, the valuable experiences and wisdom of parents and grandparents often provide insights that are not easily found on the internet. He pointed out that while modern knowledge is beneficial, integrating it with traditional wisdom can help both generations learn from one another.

He also highlighted that while today's youth have advanced access to information, they may lack the experiential knowledge that older generations possess. He suggested that older generations should also appreciate the energy and communication skills of younger people. By recognizing the strengths and contributions of each generation, families can strengthen their bonds and foster better understanding.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pankaj Kapur is preparing for the release of his upcoming film, Binny Aur Family, scheduled to hit theaters on September 20. The film features Varun Dhawan's niece, Anjini Dhawan, alongside Kapur. The story revolves around Binny, a young girl who cherishes her independence. The narrative takes an intriguing turn when her grandparents move in with her parents, leading to tensions and conflicts arising from the generational differences.

