Shahid Kapoor's film with Ali Abbas Zafar to be Hindi adaptation of French action thriller Nuit Blanche?

has been on a roll as he's busy working on multiple film projects. The actor was last seen in Kabir Singh and since then the pandemic has played spoilsport in the making of projects. The actor has wrapped up cricket drama Jersey, is working on a web series helmed by Raj-DK and reportedly a mythological drama with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Amidst all this, Shahid also has a digital film lined up with Ali Abbas Zafar. According to a report in Mid-Day, the film will be the official Hindi adaptation of a French action thriller. Yes, you heard that right. The film will be adapted from France's Nuit Blanche meaning Sleepless Nights. Directed and co-written by Frédéric Jardin, the film starred Tomer Sisley and premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival back in 2011. a

The French film's plot is based on a cop and a couple of drug lords. As per the report, Shahid is slated to play the role of a cop who will chase the drug lords. The actor is reportedly locked for the role and the makers are now looking for an apt female actress opposite him and to step up the remaining casting.

Recently, Shahid returned to Mumbai after spending time with his wife Mira Rajput on her birthday vacay in the hills. The Kabir Singh actor was snapped in a stylish look at the airport as well and he kept up with the COVID 19 norms while leaving for home.

On the work front, Shahid will be seen next in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is slated to release on November 5, 2021. It is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit that stars Nani.

