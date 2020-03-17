Shahid Kapoor's groovy moves will leave you feeling upbeat if you're isolated at home due to Coronavirus

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has left many Indians and people worldwide struggling with social distancing. With the closure of malls and theatres, people are consciously spending time inside their houses and indulging in activities they usually wouldn't find time for amid their hectic schedules. However, social distancing, too, can get difficult for many. Especially, when it is days at a stretch. However, we came across this video of dishing out his talented dancing skills which will leave you feeling not-so-dreary.

In the video, Shahid can be seen dancing to the hit song of 'Gold Tamba' from his film Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The throwback video, which has been shot at his home, is perfect to kick the weekday work blues if you have been working from home. Shahid's groovy moves and funny expressions while dancing are a treat for his fans.

If nothing, the video is definitely a stress buster.

Shahid, however, might be dealing with another stress as the actor was reprimanded by the Mumbai civic body, BMC, for exclusively using a gym to workout for a good two hours despite the shutdown. A leading tabloid report had revealed that Shahid and wife Mira were working out at a city gym in the suburbs for two hours on Sunday evening when everything else in the city was ordered to remained shut.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

