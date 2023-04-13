Shahid Kapoor’s intense action avatar as Bloody Daddy will give you goosebumps in the teaser; WATCH

All eyes are on Shahid Kapoor ever since his upcoming new film Bloody Daddy was announced yesterday. The actor who is currently basking in the success of his recently released web show Farzi co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna not only broke digital records but also paved the way straight into the hearts of the fans. The first look of Bloody Daddy has raised all the excitement levels of the fans and they cannot wait to watch the actor in this intense avatar. Today, the actor has shared the teaser of the film now and we bet you are going to love it.

Bloody Daddy’s teaser released

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahid Kapoor shared the teaser of his upcoming movie, Bloody Daddy. The teaser begins with the actor walking in complete swag with a knife in his hand. Dressed in a black suit, he indeed looks dapper as he flaunts his stylish avatar. It is evident from the teaser that the actor will be seen in quite an intense avatar doing massive action. The teaser also features Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty and others. Be it the background music or the edge-of-the-seat action, everything about the teaser is gripping. Sharing this teaser, Shahid wrote, “get ready for a bloody good time at the movies.” The actor also announced the release date of the film, June 9, 2023.

Check out the teaser:

Shahid Kapoor Looks Very Stylish In The First Look Of Bloody Daddy

Shahid Kapoor looks very stylish and sharp in the poster of the film. In the poster, it can be seen that his character's shirt is draped in blood. He also has a scar on his nose indicating that the character has been through a lot. This glimpse suggests that the film is high on action and entertainment. The teaser of the film will be out 'Bloody Soon' as per the actor's tweet.

