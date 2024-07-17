Shahid Kapoor's Ishq Vishk producer Ramesh Taurani recalls not being aware he is Pankaj Kapur's son

Shahid Kapoor, who made his Bollywood debut with Ken Ghosh's directorial venture, Ishq Vishk, has come a long way in Bollywood. Shahid has been a part of notable films like Kaminey, Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, and more.

Ramesh Taurani, who cast Shahid in Ishq Vishk, couldn't recognise him as veteran actor Pankaj Kapur's son, the producer explained it all in a recent interview.

Shahid Kapoor initially used Khatter as his last name

During a recent interview with News18 Shosha, producer Ramesh Taurani recalled casting Shahid Kapoor in Ken Ghosh's Ishq Vishk. Taurani said that he had no "clue" that Shahid was Pankaj Kapur's son.

"His name was earlier Shahid Khatter and not Kapoor. In the film, he changed it to Kapoor," the producer said.

Taurani recalls noticing Shahid Kapoor in this music video

Ramesh Taurani remembered that he first noticed Shahid Kapoor in a music video titled, Aankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra. The producer remembered that he asked his team to arrange a meeting with Shahid, who was around 17 or 18 years old.

When Taurani met Shahid, the Ishq Vishk producer praised him by saying that he could "become a good actor" in some time. Taurani asked the Ishq Vishk actor to wait as he looked quite "young" back then.

The producer recalled how Shahid would call him every three months and once informed him about being offered Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan-starrer Style. However, he rejected the 2001 film as it was a "two-hero movie".

Here's how Shahid Kapoor bagged Ishq Vishk

In the same interview, Ramesh Taurani revealed that he liked Shahid's innocence in the music video, Aankhon Mein...and he realized that the actor would be a great fit for the lead role in Ishq Vishk. Taurani said that the innocence factor should be there while casting a hero.

In Ishq Vishk, Shahid Kapoor played the role of Rajiv Mathur, a college boy. He was paired with Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasury in the 2003 film. While Amrita was cast as the lead, Payal, Shenaz had a supporting role as Alisha in the movie.

Shahid is now gearing up for Rosshan Andrrews' film, Deva.

