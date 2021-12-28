Shahid Kapoor's Jersey gets postponed due to surge in COVID 19 Omicron cases

Just when we thought that the COVID 19 pandemic is about to end, the deadly virus and its new variant Omicron has done it again. Of late, there has been a significant surge in the COVID 19 cases especially in Delhi and Maharashtra. And while the Delhi government has announced a shutdown of cinema halls and multiplexes with immediate effect, it is now affecting the big releases once again. As per a recent update, Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey has once again been postponed for release.

For the uninitiated, Jersey was slated to hit the theatres on December 31. However, given the spike in Omicron cases in India, especially Delhi and Maharashtra, the makers have reportedly decided to postpone the release. “The makers were contemplating on various options - from hybrid release to OTT premiere or even an outright delay - but eventually have decided to postpone the release until the scenario is back to normal. The decision has been taken keeping in light the announcement taken by Delhi Government to shut the cinema halls. The team is anticipating more cinema halls to shut down in the coming few days and they don't want to take that risk with the film. With 50% occupancy cap in Maharashtra, and Delhi shutting down, it was best to delay the film,” a trade source was quoted saying.

For the uninitiated, Jersey happens to be the Bollywood remake of a National Award Winning Telugu sports drama of the same name and featured Nani in the lead. Apart from Shahid, the movie will also feature Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead.

