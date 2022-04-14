Shahid Kapoor's Jersey producer reveals the real reason for postponing the films' release; Details inside

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's sports drama film, Jersey was scheduled to release on April 14th; however, a week prior to the film's release, the makers decided to postpone the release date. Later, in an official statement, it was announced that the film will hit the cinema halls on April 22nd. There was a lot of speculation that the release date was pushed to avoid a clash with Yash's much-anticipated South film, KGF: Chapter which is also releasing on the 14th of April. Now, the film's producer Aman Gill revealed the real reason and shared that it was pushed due to the plagiarism case.

In a recent chat with ETimes, Aman Gill said, “We were all geared up to release our film Jersey this holiday weekend, however, we didn’t want to go ahead and plan a release until the courts gave us a favourable order, and with hearing scheduled for Wednesday, we had no time to plan for the Thursday release hence we decided to postpone the release by a week to April 22, till we got such an order. Today on Wednesday we got a favourable order, which clears the way for our release next week.” '

The film had been facing some legal hurdles for the past few days due to a copyright claim on the story. Writer Rajneesh Jaiswal had filed a case against the Jersey makers in Bombay High Court claiming that the story of the film actually belongs to him. Later, the court dismissed the stay on the movie.

Jersey also stars Pankaj Kapur and it is the Hindi remake of the National Award-winning Telugu film of the same name, starring Nani, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original.

