Shahid Kapoor's Jersey shoot in Chandigarh deferred owing to the ongoing Farmers' protest? Here's what we know

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur have been shooting for Jersey for some time now. As per a recent report, the film's shoot dates in Chandigarh had to be moved to a later date apparently due to the farmers' protest and the crew reportedly headed to Dehradun.

A film that has been in the news since it was announced is and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey. The film stars Shahid in the lead role and the shoot of the film has been going on since last year. However, due to COVID 19, the shoot was stalled in March and it recently resumed in October when Shahid headed to Uttarakhand to shoot. Reportedly, after Uttarakhand, Shahid and Jersey crew had to shoot in Chandigarh. But, it appears as if the plans have been deferred.

As per a report in Mid-Day, Shahid and Jersey crew were shooting in Chandigarh for the remaining portions of the film. However, due to the Farmers' protest at its peak in Punjab and Haryana, the director reportedly felt that the remaining shoot may not be pulled off. Hence, he apparently changed the plan and headed to Dehradun with Shahid and Mrunal Thakur to shoot other scenes. As per the daily's report, the crew may return to Chandigarh after completing the Dehradun shoot for the last leg of the schedule.

As per the report, the crew has about 3 days of work left in Chandigarh. A source told Mid-Day, "Shahid, Mrunal Thakur and the cast will film certain portions in the Uttarakhand capital over the next few days, and will return to Chandigarh in the last leg of the schedule. They have about three days' work left in the city."

If this turns out to be true, then surely the shooting schedule of Shahid and Mrunal's film may have been affected due to the ongoing unrest among the farmers of Punjab and Haryana. The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film that stars Nani. Helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, Jersey also stars Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal role with Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal. The film is produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and Allu Aravind. The release date is yet to be announced.

