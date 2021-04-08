Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh or Tommy Singh & his beard or beardless look, here are wife Mira Rajput's choices

In a recent 'Ask Me Anything' session, Mira Rajput answered several fan questions related to hubby Shahid Kapoor. The star wife left fans intrigued with some of her answers related to the actor.

Actor and Mira Rajput are among the 'IT' couples of Bollywood who never fail to shell out relationship goals. Mira, who has been relatively more active than Shahid on social media, often drops glimpses from their lives on her handle and leaves netizens in awe. She even engages with fans in 'Ask Me' sessions and reverts to all queries regarding hubby Shahid. Speaking of this, recently, Mira did a 'crazy, stupid, fun!' session on Instagram and answered several fan questions regarding her and Shahid.

A fan asked Mira to pick between Shahid Kapoor's two very important and popular characters, Tommy Singh from Udta Punjab & Kabir Singh. Well, the star wife was quick to answer this one and immediately picked 'Kabir Singh.' She further explained why she picked him and wrote, "Hahaha Kabir- Atleast he loved someone other than himself!." In another question, Mira was asked to pick between Shahid as the husband or as a boyfriend. To this, Mira said, "There was a 2 for 1 offer when we got married! #Luckedout."

Well, the session was going great and she was also asked to pick between a 'fat or a fit husband.' Mira had an adorable reply to this. She said, "He had me at my Bumps! We can deal with a belly." Another one asked between beardless or bearded Shahid, what was her preference. To this, Mira said, "3 Day Stubble."

Take a look at Mira's AMA about Shahid:

Mira and Shahid continue to leave fans in awe of their mushy posts for each other and just a week back on Holi, they set the gram on fire with a cute video. In the video, Mira and Shahid were seen showering each other with love and kisses, and well, fans loved every bit of their mushiness. Not just this, often the two indulge in social media exchanges that become a highlight for fans.

