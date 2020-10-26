Shahid Kapoor's lil girl Misha turns photographer for Mira Rajput; Latter says 'She catches my worst OOTDs'

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput often drops gorgeous photos of herself on social media. However, her recent photo was clicked by daughter Misha and she had quite a lot to say about it.

and Mira Rajput are among the most adored couples in Bollywood. Whenever the duo steps out together, they manage to make heads turn with their looks. Not just this, their photos on social media tend to go viral and whenever they share glimpses with their daughter Misha and son Zain, fans cannot stop gushing over it. However, amid the pandemic, Misha and Zain have been spending time at home. Misha also often captures her mommy Mira in the frame and well, today turned out to be yet another day of her clicks.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira shared a gorgeous photo of herself that was clicked by her 'in house pap' Misha. In the photo, Mira could be seen sitting on a chair in a floral kurta with matching pajama. The gorgeous star wife was seen sans make and her hair was left loose. As her daughter Misha called out to her and asked her to look at her, Mira did the same and was caught in the frame by her little girl. However, turns out, Mira had a complaint about her little photographer.

Mira shared the photo and wrote, "Mama! Look!” I have an in-house pap and she catches my worst OOTDs ! #missyclicks." Seeing the adorable caption with the stunning photo, fans could not stop gushing over the mom-daughter duo.

Take a look at Mira Rajput's photo:

Meanwhile, Mira has shared in the past other photos too that her daughter Misha has clicked while spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic. Not just this, Mira often flaunts her daughter Misha's artwork too on social media and leaves fans in awe. Shahid too was spending time with his munchkins in the past few months. He, however, jetted off for shooting Jersey recently with Mrunal Thakur. The actor shared a post when he wrapped up the Dehradun schedule of the film.

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

