Shahid Kapoor's clean shaven look isn't for the faint hearted; Don't miss Ishaan Khatter's 'bloody' comment

Quick poll, do you like bearded guys or clean-shaven guys? Well, the correct answer is a guy who can pull off both! Shahid Kapoor is a member of this rare species. Do you remember Shahid in Kabir Singh? HOT! Oh, and you can’t forget Aditya Kashyap in Jab We Met? That cutie Shahid still manages to make our heart flutter. Well, to be honest, Shahid’s chocolate boy phase will always be a tad bit more special to us. Luckily, guess who is back to his clean-shaven avatar? Yes, it is Shahid Kapoor. The ‘Jersey’ actor recently shared his new look on his Instagram and people in the comments had a gala time gushing over his handsomeness. What’s more, his lil brother Ishaan Khatter also commented on the post, but well, spoiler alert, the comment’s going to have you in splits!

Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram to share his no-beard, clean-shaven, chocolate boy look. The dapper actor could be seen smiling widely with his teeth out in his close-up pic. As soon as he put up the pic, fans from all over started pouring in love and compliments about his new avatar. However, Ishaan Khatter took a different route and went ahead to tease him adorable. He commented ‘Vampire diaries’ on the pic, referring to the famous teen drama and relating it to Shahid’s perfect toothy smile! Well, we got to appreciate the man’s humour and wit! Plus, we love some cute bro-bro banter!

Check Shahid’s post here:

