Shahid Kapoor's new selfie is about Mumbai, dreamy skyline, and his rugged good look

Actor is among the stars who enjoy a massive fan following on social media. Every time, Shahid shares an update about his life, be it work-related or about his wife Mira Rajput, it tends to go viral. Speaking of this, recently, Shahid shared a glimpse of his rugged look for the day on his social media handle on Tuesday and in no time, his photo went viral among various fan clubs. The Kabir Singh actor's selfie also had a stunning background.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Shahid shared a photo in which the two most important things that stole all the attention were the actor himself and the cloudy Mumbai skyline. In the photo, we could see Shahid lost in deep thought while admiring the gorgeous Mumbai skyline. The Jersey actor was seen clad in an army green tee with cool pair of oversized shades. Shahid flaunted his rugged good looks in the frame and left his all in awe.

Take a look:

Recently, Shahid returned to Mumbai after spending time with his wife Mira Rajput on her birthday vacay. The Kabir Singh actor was snapped in a stylish look at the airport as well and he kept up with the COVID 19 norms while leaving for home.

On the work front, Shahid will be seen next in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is slated to release on November 5, 2021. It is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit that stars Nani. Besides this, he is also doing a web series with Raj and DK. It also stars Raashi Khanna.

Also Read|Shahid Kapoor’s black & white mirror selfie will make you fall in love with him; PIC inside