Shahid Kapoor's photo with Pankaj Kapur from his birthday celebration is too cute to be missed; Check it out

shook the audience with his stunning acting in Kabir Singh last year. The actor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Jersey in Chandigarh. The actor celebrated his 39th birthday yesterday with friends and family in Chandigarh. Since the actor had a working birthday, Mira Rajput along with kids Misha and Zain and father Pankaj Kapur headed to celebrate Shahid’s special day with him.

While some photos and videos from the birthday bash have already gone viral on social media, we came across an adorable picture of Shahid with Papa Pankaj from his birthday party. In the pic, we can see Shahid feeding cake to Pankaj Kapur giving major father-son goals. The two look adorable together and Shahid is all smiles while giving cake to his dad. We came across another pic, from the party last night where Shahid and Mira along with the others strike a perfect pose for the camera. While Shahid is donning a black and yellow hoodie and shorts, Mira is wearing a monochrome jacket and jeans.

Talking about Jersey, Shahid will be seen playing the role of a cricket player and has undergone intense training for the same. The film is helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and produced by Allu Arvind and Dil Raju productions. It will hit the theatres on August 28, 2020. The movie also starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur is an official remake of the 2019 Telugu film with the same title, also directed by Tinnanuri. Jersey marks Shahid's on-screen reunion with his father after four years. The two were seen together in Shaandaar.

