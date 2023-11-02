Shahid Kapoor's pic with his 'pride' Mira Rajput wins hearts on Internet: 'Yehi Kabir Singh ki asli Preeti'

Actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are amongst the most loved couples in Bollywood. The duo also never misses opportunities to shower each other with love and affection. Recently, Shahid Kapoor shared a picture with his ‘pride’ Mira, and fans have been gushing over them. Read on to know how fans reacted to the photo.

Shahid Kapoor shares romantic post with wife Mira Rajput, fans call them ‘Number one couple of Bollywood’

The Kabir Singh actor recently took to his Instagram account and dropped a love-soaked picture with his wife Mira Rajput. Mira looks breathtakingly gorgeous in an off-shoulder green gown. She rounded off her look with earrings comprising white and green stone. Meanwhile, Shahid’s style oozed class as he donned a black suit and a white shirt underneath.

However, what stands out in the picture is the love-filled gaze of Shahid Kapoor on his wife. The duo looks adorable. As the actor shared the photograph, he captioned it, “My pride.”

Notably, Shahid’s romantic post for his wife has left the fans in a frenzy as they shared a heap of reactions expressing their love for the couple.

A fan commented on Kapoor’s post, “Cute couple” and “YOUR PRIDEEEEE”. Other comments on Shahid Kapoor’s post read, “Soo cute couple in the world”, “Stay blessed”, “TWO LOVE BIRDS” , “Number one couple of Bollywood” and “Ye he Kabir Singh ki asli Preeti (She is Kabir Singh’s real Preeti).”

When Mira Rajput asked Shahid Kapoor to do Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor starrer-Kabir Singh released in 2019 and it became one of the most iconic characters ever played by him. During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla earlier, the actor revealed that it was his wife who asked him to do the movie.

Shahid revealed Mira's reaction, saying that she told him how 'perfect' of a film it is for him and said fans love seeing Shahid in love stories and in messed-up roles. Mira told Shahid that the film has both these elements that audiences love to see him in, so he should just do it.

“Her thinking was so simple and I had over complicated it for myself and I guess it was good I did Kabir Singh,” said Shahid Kapoor.

