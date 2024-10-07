Shahid Kapoor's reaction to home-cooked food on sets even though it came late is all too relatable; Don't miss

Shahid Kapoor has always been a typical Punjabi foodie who loves his home-cooked meals. He has talked about his meals and food preferences in various interviews. In a new Instagram story, the actor shared how his lunch arrived late, but he wasn't upset because the taste of the food won his heart.

In a new Instagram story shared by Shahid Kapoor, today, we can see the actor in a casual look, wearing a plain white t-shirt, while he records himself eating and enjoying the meal. The popular actor winks and smiles over his meal. Along with the post, he wrote, "Ghar ka Khaana late aana lekin dil khush ho Jana. Yummm (When the food from home comes late but makes you happy.)"

The Bollywood star's calm and happy reaction to having home-cooked food is like any other foodie who gets to eat a good meal. For the unversed, Shahid is committed to his health and fitness. So, he prefers to have a balanced meal with leafy vegetables. In addition, he is vegetarian and prefers hot meals and typical Indian and home-cooked food in his daily diet.

Moreover, in a conversation with Kamiya Jani, he recently talked about his belief in the benefits of Ayurveda and healthy eating, which he has incorporated into his life.

In his personal life, Shahid is married to Mira Rajput. The couple has a daughter, Misha, born in 2016, and a son, Zain, born in 2018.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The film received mixed reviews and enjoyed decent success at the box office. The popular actor will next be seen in Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, co-starring Pooja Hegde. The film will be released on February 14, 2025.

