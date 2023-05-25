Shahid Kapoor’s reason behind choosing darker roles has a connection with his wife Mira Rajput; Find out

All eyes are on Shahid Kapoor ever since the trailer of his upcoming movie Bloody Daddy was released yesterday. The film helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar will also star Diana Penty in a pivotal role. The trailer has already created a lot of hype and fans have been waiting to see Shahid in an action avatar. Well, yesterday at the trailer launch event, the actor opened up about a lot of things including why he is choosing such dark films back to back. Scroll down to read the real reason.

Shahid Kapoor on choosing darker films

During the trailer launch event, Shahid Kapoor was asked the reason behind his choosing darker roles in his projects back to back. The actor who is known for his chocolate boy looks and romances over the years has shifted towards edgy dramas and action-driven roles over the years since Kabir Singh. After playing an angry young man in the film, he moved to Raj and DK’s Farzi and now he has Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bloody Daddy. It was because of this that he was questioned about his darker choices. Reacting to the same, the actor joked, “I have been married for eight years. I cannot take out frustration at home, so I go on the sets and take it out. Farzi was a warm-up and now this (Bloody Daddy).”

Shahid Kapoor’s new film announcement

Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films today announced their collaboration on a high-octane, action-thriller featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead. The film will be directed by the renowned Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters like Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni. The plot follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path. The film is scheduled to go on floors in the second half of 2023 and will release in 2024.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor talks about his 20 years of journey as an actor: 'I've made many mistakes but..'