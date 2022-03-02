Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapur & Mayank Pahwa are now husband and wife; See PICS

Can you hear the melodious wedding bells? Well, we sure can! Shaadi season is still on. Today, Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur’s daughter and Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah Kapur and Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank got hitched in a gorgeous manner. Now, Sanah shared some of the dreamy pictures from their wedding ceremony and we have fallen in love! As soon as she uploaded the pictures, people from all over congratulated the newlyweds. Sister-in-law Mira Rajput was one of them, who sprinkled the post with hearts.

Check the post:

Also Read: INSIDE glimpses of Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa’s pre-wedding festivities