Shahid Kapoor's sweet birthday wish for mother Neliima Azeem is all about love; See PHOTO

Shahid Kapoor recently took to his social media handle to wish his mother-actress Neliima Azeem on her 62nd birthday. The actor has also shared a beautiful picture of his mom.

Bollywood actor , who is an avid social media user, never misses an opportunity to wish his loved ones. Be it wife Mira Rajput or brother Ishaan Khatter, the Kabir Singh actor makes sure to wish all of them with an interesting post. Today, his mother-actress Neliima Azeem is celebrating her 62nd birthday and thus, Shahid took to his social media handle to wish her on her special occasion. The actor has shared a lovely picture of his mother wherein Neliima can be seen enjoying a boat ride at a picturesque location.

Neliima, who is known for films like Sadak, Zamaana Deewana and more can be seen wearing a pink outfit in the picture. While sharing Neliima’s beautiful still on Instagram, Shahid wrote, “Mom..... I love you ..... happy happy birthday.” Soon after the actor posted the same, netizens started pouring in birthday wishes for his mother. A few of his fans dropped heart emoticons on his post.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s birthday wish for his mom Neliima Azeem here:

Earlier, the 39-year-old actor recently shared some stunning sun-kissed selfies on his Instagram handle. In the picture, Shahid can be seen enjoying the winter sun in a black hoodie. He captioned the post, “Soaking the sun (sic).”

Meanwhile, Shahid is currently busy in shooting for his upcoming film Jersey. The film is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film of the same title, helmed by the same director, Gowtam Tinnanuri. Apart from Shahid, the film will also star Mrunal Thakur in the lead role.

Credits :Shahid Kapoor Instagram

