Shahid Kapoor's twisted then and now PIC sends fans into a frenzy; 'Haider and Deva are in multiverse'

Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following and is quite active on social media. The actor keeps his fans and followers updated about his personal life, upcoming projects, and more. Recently, the actor took to social media and shared a mirror selfie that hit fans with nostalgia and they are simply gushing over it.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid Kapoor dropped a mirror selfie showcasing his look for his latest movie, Deva. Interestingly, his selfie also featured an image of him in the background from his hit movie Haider. From the image, it seems like Shahid is sporting a similar look for Deva as he did in Haider. He captioned the post, "Me and me just 10 years apart".

Fans react to Shahid Kapoor's picture

Fans were quick to chime into the comments section of Shahid Kapoor's selfie. One fan wrote, "Haider and Deva are in multiverse." Another one wrote, "Aging like fine wine." One fan commented, "Nothing Changed.. You Got Younger by 10 seem." One person wrote, "Ageing backward"

About Deva

The much-awaited Shahid Kapoor’s Deva will star Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Touted as a hard-core action entertainer, the film narrates the story of a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.

Shahid Kapoor on the work front

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, where he starred alongside Kriti Sanon. Although the film had a slow start, positive word of mouth helped it sustain, eventually grossing approximately Rs 80 crore in India.

Apart from Deva, fans eagerly anticipate the second season of his popular web series, Farzi. With these exciting projects on the horizon, Kapoor continues to captivate audiences with his versatile performances.