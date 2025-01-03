Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput can't stay away from actor and her romantic post is proof

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput went to the Maldives to enjoy the most of the holiday season with their kids Zain and Misha. While the Bollywood wife has been dropping several glimpses from their family trip, she also dropped a dashing picture of her actor husband on her social media. In the caption, she asked Kapoor to “Come away with me” as she held his arms tightly. Check it out!

On January 2, 2025, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture of Shahid Kapoor that made everyone droll over the actor. In the image, he can be seen shirtless, flaunting his muscular body with the ocean in the background. While the actor smiled for his wife’s camera, she held his arms tightly. Captioning the picture, Mira wrote, “Come away with me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will be next seen in Rosshan Andrrews’s upcoming hard-core action entertainer titled Deva. On January 1, 2025, the team dropped the motion poster of the movie, making fans jump in excitement. Presented by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Kubbra Sait, and Pavail Gulati. It will be released in theaters on January 31, 2025.

The actor also has Sajid Nadiadwala and Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara in the pipeline. According to an industry insider, Kapoor will kickstart the shoot for the movie on January 6 with Triptii Dimri. The source informed Pinkvilla that a massive set is being constructed at a studio in Mumbai, bringing the film’s vision to life.

The insider added, “A team of over 500 people is working to create this elaborate set-up, as the idea is to mount it on a massive scale. The makers are aiming to recreate Mumbai from the era gone by, as the premise of the film is set against the backdrop of the underworld in the Post-Independence era.”

It was also revealed that the Animal actress is excited to embark on a new journey with Shahid Kapoor, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Vishal Bhardwaj. “The film will go on floors in January with a marathon schedule, and the makers aim to call it a wrap, to bring the film on the big screen by the end of 2025,” the source added.

