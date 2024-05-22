Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput drops UNSEEN wedding pic ft sisters; pens appreciation note

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are among Bollywood's most prominent couples. They captivate audiences with their unique love story, which serves as a source of inspiration for many. Frequently gracing social media with snapshots together, they embody relationship aspirations for many. Recently, Mira unveiled a previously unseen photograph from their wedding accompanied by a heartfelt message.

Mira Rajput expressed gratitude towards her sisters for consistently having her back and providing her with protection.

Mira Rajput drops unseen wedding photo

Today (May 22) on Instagram, Mira unveiled a previously unseen photograph from her wedding with Shahid Kapoor. Adorned in her resplendent pink wedding lehenga, she stood alongside her sisters Noorjehan Rajput Wadhwani and Priya Rajput Tulshan, both elegantly draped in similar sarees. The trio gazed out from a window in the captured moment.

Accompanying the picture, Mira Rajput penned a heartfelt note for her sisters, articulating, “Sisters always have your back.. whether they’re holding you up to brace for what’s ahead, or laughing behind it because they put your phone on airplane mode.”

Expanding on the significance of the term 'sisterhood,' Mira described it as a formidable shield, resilient and unwavering, yet tender in its strength, akin to an embrace offering unparalleled comfort. She emphasized the unique bond that defines sisterhood, expressing her love for both her sisters.

Upon sharing the picture, numerous users flooded the comment section with praises for Mira's exquisite lehenga. One user lauded her choice, stating, "The first to wear a pastel pink lehenga for the wedding!" Another complimented her regal appearance, remarking, "Looking like a maharani." A third user dubbed her the "og pink lehenga legend," while another expressed admiration, declaring, "One of the best bridal looks of that time. Simply beautiful and elegant."

About Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s not-so-common love story

In 2016, Shahid Kapoor found his life partner in Mira Rajput, a recent graduate of Delhi University. Following an arranged marriage, they soon tied the knot, becoming a beloved couple known for sharing glimpses of their life online. Proud parents to Misha, aged 4, and Zain, aged 2, their union blossomed despite a 13-year age gap. Shahid was immediately smitten with Mira, although it took her six months to accept his proposal.

