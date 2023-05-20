Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput makes a humble request to the paps for her kids; WATCH video

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in setting couple goals. These two may be one of the most perfect couples but more than that, they are loving and doting parents to both their kids. Last night Mira was present at an event alone. She looked lovely as always. But while leaving the event, when the paparazzi were trying to capture her through their lenses, her humble request to them proved that she is a responsible mother.

Mira Rajput’s request to the paparazzi

Mira Rajput was present at an event in Mumbai last night. She looked lovely in her glamorous avatar. The star wife chose to wear a monochrome outfit. She wore a black and white off-shoulder peplum top which she paired with a white coloured figure-hugging skirt. Mira tied her hair in a messy bun and looked flawless. When she was exiting the event the paps tried to stop her for a picture. It was at this moment that Mira made a humble request to the paps. She said, “mere bachche kal subah school jayenge to aap mujhe jane do.”

Check it out:

Shahid Kapoor recently hit headlines after delivering a top-notch performance in his OTT debut, Farzi. The audience was mighty impressed by him. The hit series also featured Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna in important roles. After the successful season one, fans are now waiting for the sequel. Next, Shahid will be seen in Bloody Daddy. He has teamed up with Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar. Recently, the teaser was unveiled and it took the Internet by storm. The film will be released on June 9. Apart from Shahid, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty and Ronit Roy.

Shahid also has an untitled film with Kriti Sanon in the pipeline. Recently, the duo announced the shoot wrap by dropping the first look.

