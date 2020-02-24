Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput OPENS UP about her Bollywood Debut; WATCH

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput had recently accompanied Shahid on the sets of his upcoming film Jersey.

shook the entire nation when he tied the knot with Delhi girl Mira Rajput at a private ceremony in Gurgaon on 7 July 2015. Mira, who is not a celebrity or a public figure in no time got a lot of fame and a huge fan following. The star wife had a spark and charming personality of her own which have made many go gaga over her. From being a mommy of two kids, Misha and Zain, Mira is an inspiration to many. From her gym looks to her casual looks, the star wife has sure made quite an impression on the media.

There are reports floating around of Mira making her Bollywood debut soon. At a recent event, Mira Rajput opened up about her Bollywood debut and about the responsibilities she faces on looking after two kids. Speaking about her Bollywood debut, the star wife said that she is very happy being where she is right now and denied about getting in Bollywood. Talking about the responsibilities of looking after a child, Mira said, "To look after a baby it is a big responsibility. When you have two it is even more. And for me having a partner like Shahid, having the family that I do I have got so much support."

(Also Read: Mira Rajput accompanies hubby Shahid Kapoor on the sets of Jersey; Shares intriguing pics from cricket ground)

Mira had recently accompanied Shahid on the sets of his upcoming film Jersey. She shared some pictures and videos from the cricket ground wherein she gave a glimpse of the ground where the movie is being shot. Mira's appearance on the infamous celeb talk show, Koffee with Karan last year made headlines due to her amazing personality which even left Karan speechless. The amazing star wife is usually spotted with hubby Shahid Kapoor post-gym session.

Check out Mira Rajput's video here:

Credits :Bollywood Now

Read More