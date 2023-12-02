Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput posts birthday wish for mother-in-law Neliima Azeem: ‘Mom from my heart’

Veteran actress and Shahid Kapoor's mother, Neliima Azeem, is celebrating her 65th birthday. On the occasion, heartfelt wishes are pouring in for her from left, right, and center. A while back, Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, took to her Instagram stories to pen a heartwarming, lovely note for her 'mom' from her 'heart'.

Mira Rajput's endearing birthday wish for mother-in-law, Neliima Azeem

Today, on December 02, Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, took to her Instagram story and shared a sweet and happy picture with her mother-in-law, Neliima Azeem. In the photo, she is seen giving a warm hug to the veteran actress from behind. The two are seen flashing bright smiles for the camera as they pose for a cutesy picture.

Sharing the photo, she penned a long note wishing Neliima on her birthday and wrote, "Happy Birthday Mom. Your infectious laughter, warm hugs, twinkling smile and zest for life makes you the one we all fight to be the favourite of. Yet we all know that your favourites are the grandkids because you spoil them unapologetically and are their Dadi Jaan. Mother, in law, but Mom from my heart. Our girls club reigns supreme, boys! @neliimaazeem.”

In the photo, the birthday girl, Neliima, is seen wearing a purple-colored kurta paired with a green printed dupatta with an open hairdo and center partition. Mira, on the other hand, is seen wearing a white elegant top, no makeup, and hair tied at the back.

Shahid Kapoor's cutesy birthday wish for mother

Notably, earlier in the day, actor Shahid Kapoor also dropped an endearing birthday wish for his mother. In the post, he shared a throwback childhood photo with his mother. "Happy birthday mommy. No one can love like you," he wrote alongside.

About Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the nuptial knot in Gurgaon on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding ceremony. A year later, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter whom they named Misha. A couple of years later, in September 2018, Shahid and Mira welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain.

On various occasions, the couple shares mushy photographs and videos on social media. In addition to this, their public appearances also leave fans gaga over them.



