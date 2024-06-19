Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput reacts to Hrithik Roshan’s GF Saba Azad’s ‘patriarchal mindset’ post; reveals if she ever went through it

It was earlier this week Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend, Saba Azad, took to social media and slammed ‘patriarchal mindset’ after a director revealed he thought she might not need work as she has been dating a successful actor. In a recent interview, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput revealed if she had gone through a similar incident.

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput recalls facing flak for being a homemaker

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Mira Rajput stated that she got married and had kids at a very young age. She clarified that being a homemaker may not work outside or generate income, but it is still work. Thus, she asserted equally crediting mothers and fathers who stay at home.

Reflecting on her past statement that received major flak, Mira recalled how people were “questioning” her for staying at home. She shared people were pointing out the “conventional, conservative approach” behind it as she was a modern-day girl. However, she feels that it was “slightly unfair” because it was her choice. She admitted having ambitions back then also, but they didn’t align with the plans she had laid down for herself.

Mira Rajpur regrets her statement made in the past (comparing babies with puppies)

The star-wife further said, “I probably acted out by saying things that I don’t think I agree with them right now. I think I have come a long way from that, and I can understand why it wasn’t taken well. I can understand why people must have felt what I did. I think I was in a very vulnerable emotional space. I was trying to defend myself,” further highlighting her choices that were “vaild”.

“I do regret the fact that a lot of people were hurt by that. I also felt like somewhere it seemed like there is only one way and I wanted to show people there are many ways to go about life-career, motherhood, family and juggling all of that,” she further added.

Mira Rajput comes in support of Hrithik Roshan's GF Saba Azad

On a concluding note, Mira remarked that both partners need to make family life work and expressed happiness in being able to contribute to the family which gives her a sense of confidence and independence.

She came in support of Saba Azad stating that one’s identity shouldn’t just be defined with who they’re attached to in any way. Mira admitted having experienced that for a long time. But she calls it a “blessing” as she believes that she wouldn’t have the opportunities that she has if her life hadn’t turned that way.

