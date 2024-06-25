Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput reveals first pregnancy took a toll on her mental health; recalls almost suffering miscarriage

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput are one happy couple with two healthy and cute kids. These two never fail in setting couple goals even now. Well, the star wife has often spoken her heart out in her interviews and never hesitates in revealing the truth.

In a recent interview, she spoke about how she almost was about to have a miscarriage when she was pregnant with her first child, daughter Misha.

Mira Rajput recalls the struggle of her first pregnancy

Talking to Prakhar Ke Pravachan, Mira Rajput narrated the story of her first pregnancy and recalled that when she was 4 months pregnant and had gone for her sonography, the doctor asked her to lie down. He revealed that the star wife was already dilated and could lose her baby at any moment. They rushed to the hospital where she had to go through a procedure and was asked to be on bed rest for the next 3 months.

Mira stated that out of those 3 months, she spent 2 and a half months in the hospital on the bed. After spending 2 and a half months in the hospital, the star wife recalled not wanting to spend another day there. She further added that hubby Shahid Kapoor spoke to her doctors and made arrangements for her in the house. Later when her parents came to surprise her, she was so overwhelmed that the star wife had her contractions and was back in the hospital again.

Advertisement

Mira said that Shahid had realized that this pregnancy was taking a toll on her mental health. So he got her home and what followed was everything going smoothly and she delivered their first child Misha. Mira revealed, “When Misha was born, the doctor said please thank whoever you believe in because this is a miracle.”

Shahid Kapoor’s work front

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film starred Kriti Sanon, Dimple Kapadia, and Dharmendra apart from the actor. He is now all geared up for his upcoming movie Deva. The actor keeps dropping BTS pictures from the sets and gets his fans excited to see him in the film.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor or Mira Rajput, who plays the 'bad cop' for Misha and Zain? Actor's entrepreneur wife reveals