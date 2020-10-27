Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput reveals Zain & Misha are 'papa obsessed monsters' as she gets gifts from them

Mira Rajput often shares her fun shenanigans with kids Misha and Zain on social media. Recently, Shahid Kapoor's wife wondered why she was getting too much attention from her otherwise 'papa obsessed monsters' and shared a photo of their gifts for her.

and Mira Rajput are among the couples who paint the picture of a perfectly adorable family with their kids Misha and Zain. Amid the past few months of staying at home with them, Mira has often shared their fun shenanigans on social media and revealed quite a lot about them to fans. From Zain being obsessed with toy trucks to Misha loving art and craft, Mira has shared glimpses of her kids' shenanigans on social media. However, recently, she wondered why she was getting too much attention from Misha and Zain, who she called 'otherwise papa obsessed monsters.'

Taking to her Instagram account, Mira shared a photo of the gift she received from her son Zain. In the photo, we could see her holding a beautiful rose in her palm. The gorgeous star wife had also shared a photo that was clicked by her daughter Misha yesterday as a gift for her. She had called her little munchkin 'in house pap' in her caption. However, when she received the rose from her son too, the star wife wondered about the attention she was getting from her munchkins.

Mira shared the photo and wrote, "Is today Mother's Day? Cause I'me getting a lot of attention from the otherwise papa-obsessed monsters."

Take a look at Mira Rajput's post:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown when Misha, Zain were spending time at home with Shahid and Mira, the star wife used to droop glimpses of their fun at home. When she organised a birthday party for Misha and Zain, she shared adorable photos of the same and left the internet in complete awe. While Shahid left to shoot for his film Jersey this month, Mira has been spending time at home with her kids.

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

