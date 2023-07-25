Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput shares her quirky take after watching Margot Robbie's Barbie

The Barbie mania has spread throughout the world and is slowly overtaking the Indian box office as well. Apart from the general public watching the film in large numbers, many Bollywood celebrities have also been spotted going to catch the global hit in theaters. The most recent Bollywood name to watch the Greta Gerwig film is Mira Rajput, wife of Shahid Kapoor. Mira has also shared her take on this Hollywood flick.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput shared her take on Barbie

Mira Rajput Kapoor recently went to watch Hollywood’s latest release Barbie. On Monday, July 24, Mira took to her Instagram stories and shared her quirky take on the film. She posted a still of Margot Robbie’s Barbie and Ryan Gosling’s Ken dancing at the giant blowout party in the film and wrote, "Hollywood this Hollywood that… Well Hollywood can't do song-and-dance like Bollywood can."

Mira’s husband Shahid Kapoor has been a part of some of the biggest dance numbers produced by Bollywood including Nagada Nagada and Mauja Hi Mauja from Jab We Met, Gulaabo from Shaandar, Bismil from Haider, Aaja Ve Mahi from Fida and many more.

Delhi girl Mira Rajput tied the knot with actor Shahid Kapoor in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child Misha in 2016. Mira gave birth to their son Zain in 2018. Mira is a social media influencer and has also invested in yoga and wellness startups.

About Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie

Hollywood film Barbie is a fantasy comedy directed by Greta Gerwig.The film stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead, and features an ensemble cast that includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell and others. In the film, Barbie and Ken live a wonderful life in the vibrant Barbie Land. When they travel to the real world, they undergo a journey of self-discovery as they interact with different humans. Barbie had a delightful opening at the Indian box office and has collected over Rs 19.30 crores till Monday.

Many Bollywood celebrities including rumored lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, Sunny Leone, Aahana Kumra went to watch Barbie.

