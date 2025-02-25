Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput’s drops sweet PIC on his birthday, proving they only have eyes for each other: ‘You’re the one’

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput never fail to set major relationship goals. They constantly showcase their love and support for each other, be it in interviews or social media. On the special occasion of Shahid’s birthday, Mira dropped a sweet picture that proved they only have eyes for each other. She also penned a heartwarming note.

Today, February 25, 2025, Mira Rajput took to Instagram and shared a romantic picture with her husband Shahid Kapoor. The couple was seen gazing into each other’s eyes and sporting huge smiles. The lit-up background had been blurred.

The picture was probably taken during the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant as the couple wore the same ethnic ensembles. Shahid was in a black sherwani while Mira donned an ivory top and lehenga with a short jacket.

In the caption, Mira wrote, “Love of my life, light of my world. Happy Birthday to my forever (red heart emoji). In the middle of everything and at the end of it all, you’re the one (nazar amulet emoji). The magic is in you.”

Mira Rajput’s post on Shahid Kapoor’s birthday:

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput in the comments section of the post. One person called them “power couple,’ while another wrote, “We love you both.” A user stated, “Love and only love to the two of you.”

Many others sent heartfelt birthday wishes to Shahid with one fan saying, “Happy Birthday the most versatile actor and dignified person.” Some people conveyed their love with red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the action thriller Deva. He played the role of a police officer in the Rosshan Andrrews directorial. The film also starred Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulatie, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Shahid has begun shooting for his next movie tentatively titled Arjun Ustara. He has been paired opposite Triptii Dimri. The film is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The release date is set for December 5 of this year.