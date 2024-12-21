Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira shares their daughter Misha has befriended her pals; drops endearing PIC
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput recently dropped a picture of their daughter Misha playing board games with her friends. She was delighted how the little girl has become friends with her pal.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were blessed with a daughter Misha in August 2016. This year, their first child turned eight, making the parents introspect how fast she has grown up. Recently, Mira was delighted when she saw her daughter playing games with her friends. The Bollywood mom was quick to take a picture of the fun moment and drop it on social media.
On December 20, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram stories and dropped an adorable glimpse of her daughter, Misha Kapoor. In the photo, the eight-year-old can be seen playing board games with a friend of her mother. Shahid Kapoor’s wife was in awe of her daughter and pal spending quality time together.
Hence, she captured the moment and shared it on her social media account. Mira also expressed, “When your friends become your kids’ friends. #dotgame.”
Take a look:
