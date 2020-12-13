Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput to John’s wife Priya Runchal: Star wives who love to live blissful, low key lives

Amid the glitzy life of tinselvile, here’s a list of star wives who prefered having a non filmy life and enjoy doing so.

Bollywood has always been about lights, camera, paparazzi and glitzy life. Not just the actors but their respective families have also been under constant limelight and unwanted attention. They have the paparazzi following them everywhere and if at all they are from the showbiz world itself then the couple’s relationship is always under the spotlight. In fact, we have several celeb couples in tinselvile who have been the talk of the town for their personal and professional lives. From Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajol-Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and the list is endless.

However, there have been instances where the spouses a celeb prefers enjoying a low key life. They like to stay away from the glitzy tinselvile and be a pillar of strength for their respective partners. In fact, they prefer staying away from the showbiz world let alone acting and enjoy their non-filmy life blissfully. So here’s a look at some of the star wives in Bollywood who like staying away from media glare and enjoy their low key lives.

Vivek Oberoi’s wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi

Vivek married Priyanka Alva, who happens to be the daughter of Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva, in October 2010. The couple happens to be proud parents of daughter Ameyaa Nirvana and son Vivaan Veer.

Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar

Irrfan married Sutapa Sikdar in February 1995. The late actor had met his wife at NSD and the couple had two sons Babil and Ayan.

R Madhavan’s wife Sarita Birje

Madhavan met his wife Sarita during a communication skills workshop in 1991. While Sarita went on to be an air hostess, the couple tied the knot in 1999 after dating each other for some time. They have a son together named Vedaant

John Abraham’s wife Priya Runchal

John met Priya, an NRI financial analyst and investment banker from the United States in 2010 in Mumbai. The couple took their nuptial vows in January 2014.

Emraan Hashmi’s wife Parveen Shahani

Emraan and Parveen got married in December 2006 after dating each other for over six years. The couple has a son together named Ayaan Hashmi.

Sharman Joshi’s wife Prerana Chopra

Sharman married veteran actor Prem Chopra’s daughter Prerana in June 2000. The couple is proud parents of three kids – daughter Khyana and sons Vaaryan and Vihaan.

Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan

Salman Khan’s brother Sohail married Seema Khan in 1998 according to Hindu and Muslim rituals. The couple has two sons – Nirvan and Yohan.

Neil Nitin Mukesh’s wife Rukmini Sahay

Neil had an arranged marriage with Rukmini in February 2017. The lady belonged to the aviation industry and the couple dated each other for a month after the respective families had arranged the match. Neil and Rukmini are proud parents of daughter Nurvi

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput

Shahid broke a million hearts when married Mira Rajput in March 2015. It was an arranged marriage and the couple is now parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.

Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja

Govinda married his Sunita Ahuja in 1987 and kept their marriage a secret for around four years. They have a daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan.

Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor

Anil Kapoor dated Sunita for almost a decade before tying the knot in 1984. The couple has three kids together – daughters Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and son Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Bobby Deol’s wife Tanya Deol

Bobby married Tanya in May 1996. The couple has two sons together Aryaman and Dharam.

Sunny Deol’s wife Pooja Deol

Sunny tied the knot with Pooja in 1984 and are proud parents of sons Karan and Rajveer.

Suniel Shetty’s wife Mana Shetty

Suniel and Mana dated for almost nine years before getting married in 1991. They have a daughter Athiya and son Ahaan.

Credits :Pinkvilla

