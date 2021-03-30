Shahrukh Khan gets nostalgic about making Swades as US Navy band clip goes viral singing ‘Ye Jo Des Hai Tera’

In a viral clip, US Navy band members sing ‘Ye Jo Des Hai Tera’ from Swades. The clip was shared by the Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

A 1:30 seconds clip has gone viral on the internet where The US Navy band members are doing an acapella performance of ‘Ye Jo Des Hai Tera’ from Swades starring Shahrukh Khan and the music composed by AR Rahman. The clip was shared on Twitter by the Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu who was attending a dinner gala with the US Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Michael M Gilday and US Navy band members performed the song as a tribute to strengthen the bond between US and India.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu tweeted on the clip, “This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever.” in relation to the US and India bond. Superstar Shahrukh Khan replied to Taranjit Singh Sandhu by writing, “Thank u for sharing this sir. How lovely. Git all nostalgic about the time spent making this beautiful film and belief sung in the song.” Since then the clip has gone viral on social media with people having a tear-jerking reaction to the song and the kind of patriotism it stands for.

The performance by Sea Chanters, the US Navy band has completely encapsulated the spirit of Rahman who sung the song with the utmost sensitivity. Rahman himself took to Twitter and replied to the clip by proudly saying, “Swades rules for ever.”

Take a look at the tweets here:

Thank u for sharing this sir. How lovely. Git all nostalgic about the time spent making this beautiful film and belief sung in the song. Thanx @AshGowariker @RonnieScrewvala @arrahman & everyone who made it possible. https://t.co/rFRKcHTDCg — (@iamsrk) March 29, 2021

'ये वो बंधन है जो कभी टूट नहीं सकता! This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever.'

US Navy singing a popular Hindi tune @USNavyCNO 's dinner last night! pic.twitter.com/hfzXsg0cAr — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) March 27, 2021

Released in 2004, Swades is a 3-hour 30-minute drama about an Indian scientist working in NASA who comes back to his Indian roots and realizes that this is where he belongs. Swades came right on the heels of Lagaan as director Ashutosh Gowariker’s next film and it underperformed on the box office at the time. The film was praised for its magical music by AR Rahman himself and the wonderful lyrics of Javed Akhtar but perhaps this story was a little beyond its time. Nearly two decades later, Swades is known worldwide as one of the finest films to have come out of India and Shahrukh Khan’s filmography. Shahrukh Khan has had a gap of nearly three years from the silver screen and will be back with the most anticipated unannounced film called Pathan.

Also Read| When doting dad Shah Rukh Khan snapped up THIS adorable photo of sons Aryan Khan & AbRam Khan playing

Share your comment ×