Shah Rukh Khan reveals favorite Aamir Khan films, gets candid on working with Salman Khan in ‘Ask SRK’ session

Witty as always, Shahrukh Khan gets cheeky about sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Pathan also reveals his most favorite Aamir Khan films.

The Internet has fun every time does an Ask SRK session on Twitter and so do his die-hard fans. In a recent session hosted by King Khan himself, he reminded fans of his cheekiness and the witty sense of humor he is loved for. One of the fans on his session asked him about his favorite films, SRK mentioned, “Raakh QSQT Dangal Lagaan 3 Idiots.” Shah Rukh Khan himself was approached for Aamir’s role in 3 Idiots by Rajkumar Hirani but he declined the offer.

Shah Rukh Khan engrossed himself in a very fun session and answered a lot of fun questions. One of the fans asked SRK about sharing screen space with in the film they shot together, in his typical SRK humor, he said, “As always bhai toh bhai hi hai!” Reportedly, SRK and Salman are coming together for YRF’s action-adventure directed by Siddharth Anand called Pathan. Salman will be portraying the character of Tiger from his franchise as the film universes merge.

Most of the fan questions in Ask SRK were about his forthcoming projects because, unlike his pre-2018 filmography, SRK has never taken a 3-year gap in releasing films. Post the box office situation of his last release Zero in 2018, SRK has not even officially announced his next film yet though the word is out about his action-thriller Pathan co-starring and John Abraham. Reportedly SRK will also be doing the next Rajkumar Hirani film with which is an immigration comedy. Another one of his hear-say projects is a comedy by Raj and DK and a pure masala entertainer by Tamil director Atlee.

