Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan SLAMS trolls for commenting on her skin tone; Demands ‘#EndColourism’

Suhana Khan recently penned down a heartfelt note in response to the hate comments she has received over her appearance, read what she said below.
15264 reads Mumbai Updated: September 30, 2020 12:44 am
Suhana Khan recently opened up about receiving hate comments from social media users over her appearance. Suhana took to her Instagram to post a chunk of pictures today, the first photo showed Khan smiling and soaking in the sun, however, the rest of the pictures were not as happy. In the carousel post, the rest of the pictures had screenshots of hate comments on her skin shade by other social media users. Suhana translated most of the comments on the picture itself as most were written in Hindi.

 

Along with the post, she wrote: “There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old.”

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She continued: “Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism”

Credits :Suhana Khan’s Instagram

