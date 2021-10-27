Shaina NC on Aryan Khan drug case: Feel sorry for him, BJP believes this is not a political issue.

Bharatiya Janata Party member Shaina NC was quizzed by ETimes about the ongoing cruise drugs bust case by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The politician and designer backed NCB's Sameer Wankhede and also stated that a reformative approach is required in drug cases.

When asked about the most high profile name in the case, Shaina NC said, "This is not about Aryan Khan. This is about getting rid of the drug menace in society in terms of the supply chain and that is the job of the NCB. The NCB has to do away with the real culprits, the peddlers, and suppliers who are trying to destabilise the youth of the country."

Backing the anti-drug agency, she added, "As far as the youth is concerned, I think we need to have a reformative approach, but not by stigmatising them. We have to, at the same time, try to get rid of the root cause”.

When asked about the allegations levelled against Wankhede by NCP's Nawab Mallik, she said, "Look at Sameer Wankhede's track record... no case for bribery no case of misappropriation. The NCP has made it into a 'NCP vs NCB' case, which is unfair.” The police get demoralised when they are doing their job; calling him Sameer Dawood Wankhede, a parrot of the BJP and that they will put him behind bars in a month... all these statements digress from the core issue. And the core issue is that the matter is subjudice; you, me or nobody can form judgements."

Shaina NC also added that the BJP does not believe the cruise drugs bust is a political issue. "I feel sorry for him (Aryan) because one has to have a reformative approach. He is not a hardened criminal. In any way that being a viewpoint, the BJP believes this is not a political issue, it’s more a societal stigma, but there needs to be the fear of the law for all. That’s why let the law take its course."

When asked about making Bollywood a target, she explained, "I don’t think anyone wants to target either. As I said, this has become a political slugfest. Even the witness in the case comes to social media, ideally he should have his prayer in court first."

